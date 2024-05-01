Nebraska hoops lands transfer commitment from Braxton Meah

Fred Hoiberg continues to put together the Nebraska Cornhuskers‘ roster for the 2024-25 season, and the latest addition is a 7-foot-1 transfer center.

The Layton, Utah native transfers to Nebraska after spending the last two seasons with the Huskies, where he earned Pac-12 All-Defensive team honors in 2022-23.

Meah averaged 7.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in two seasons with Washington across 63 games and 47 starts while averaging 22.0 minutes per contest. In his career, he shot 72.6% from the field and above 70.0% in his last three seasons. He is also a 55.5% shooter from the free throw line.

Prior to his time with Washington, Meah spent two years with Fresno State after signing with the Bulldogs as part of their 2020 recruiting class.

Meah is the fifth transfer portal commitment for the Huskers this offseason and the second true big man, joining North Dakota State forward transfer Andrew Morgan. At the time of his commitment, Meah will be the only center on the Huskers’ roster for next season.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire