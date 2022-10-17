Nebraska high school running back scores 7 touchdowns — in first half

Logan Newman
·2 min read

Cole Ballard tied the Class A Nebraska record for touchdowns in a game, but he didn’t actually get the chance to break it — he put the Elkhorn South High School (Douglas County, Neb.) Storm up by so many points with his seven touchdowns in the first half that he didn’t even play the second.

That’s right. Ballard set up camp in the end zone and essentially returned there whenever he touched the ball. In those first two quarters, he reached the end zone seven times.

He had five rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and took a punt return to the house. Here’s a video of the seventh score, a rush of about 74 yards:

Ballard had 338 yards of total offense in the 55-14 win on Friday, according to reporter Tyson Agler. Updated stats haven’t been posted to Maxpreps, but the site shows that through Ballard’s first seven games, he had rushed for 754 yards on 97 carries and added 203 more receiving yards.

The running back tweeted his junior year stats, which include more than 1,300 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Elkhorn South tagged Nebraska football’s Twitter account in the tweet with the video of the record-tying touchdown. According to Rivals, the Cornhuskers have an interest in the 6-foot, 185-pound running back but have not made an offer.

Rivals reported that Ballard doesn’t have any offers yet, but noted that Kansas State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Wyoming have also shown interest in him.

With numbers like these, it’s hard to imagine an offer won’t come his way soon.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports

