Nebraska high school quarterback to join team as a walk-on

Evan Bredeson
·2 min read
A Nebraska high school quarterback will be walking on for the Cornhuskers. Senior quarterback Bode Soukup made the announcement on social media on Monday.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to play football and continue my education at the University of Nebraska! With that being said, I would like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Satt, and Coach AD for this opportunity to embrace the walk-on tradition at the University.

In six games this season, the Blair High School quarterback has thrown for 1,048 yards and nine touchdowns. He will be the second QB who is a member of the class of 2024.

Soukup will join Bellevue West’s Daniel Kaelin as the only two signal callers in Nebraska’s upcoming recruiting effort. Find the reaction to the announcement below.

