Nebraska high school football player commits to the Cornhuskers as a walk-on

A Nebraska high school football player has accepted a Preferred Walk-On spot with the Cornhuskers. Rowdy Bauer is a class of 2024 prospect out of Norfolk, Nebraska.

He made the announcement on social media.

First off, I would like to thank God for allowing me to achieve a lifelong dream. Next, I’d like to thank all my previous coaches, teammates, and trainers for helping me develop into the man and player I am today. To my family, thank you for the endless support and unmatched effort and time you have put into my dreams! Thank you to Coach Rhule, Coach Foley, and all of the Nebraska coaching staff for giving me this opportunity! With that being said I am announcing my commitment to the University of Nebraska!!

The running back/slot receiver ran for 719 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year. He also had 24 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. His position with the Cornhuskers has yet to be determined.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire