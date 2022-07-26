Nebraska HC Scott Frost Supports CFB Playoff Expansion

On July 26, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost stated that he supports College Football Playoff expansion.

“Personally, I would love to see it expand a little bit,” Frost said. “Really the biggest reason is if there’s a team that might not be the highest-ranked team in a conference championship, and they win the conference championship. I think they probably earn the right to have a seat at the table. Having more teams have an opportunity can only help the game.”

Frost was not the only advocate of playoff expansion at Big Ten Media Days. Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren expressed his support for expansion, as well.

“I’m 100 percent supportive of College Football Playoff expansion,” Warren said.



List