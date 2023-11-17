Nebraska HC Matt Rhule equates coaching to being in the mafia

Here’s your Quote Of The Week in advance of Wisconsin vs Nebraska in Madison on Saturday night.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discussed his season thus far, and his team being one win away from bowl eligibility.

“This is a life we’ve chosen,” Rhule said. “This world, to me, is always like the mafia. You get hired, eventually you get whacked, and you live as much as you can in between.”

What a line.

Rhule is on his fourth head coaching job. The first was at Temple, where he left to take the Baylor job. He then jumped to the Carolina Panthers for two seasons before being fired, and then hired at Nebraska.

So Rhule has only been technically fired as a head coach once, which is doing pretty well according to his vision of the sport.

Saturday’s game presents an interesting program comparison. Both Nebraska and Wisconsin are 5-5 and both are under new leadership. Though it feels like Nebraska’s 5-5 is a moderate success, while Wisconsin’s is an abject failure.

Either way, the Badgers need a win on Saturday.

