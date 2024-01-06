Advertisement

Nebraska HC Fred Hoiberg: Wisconsin can be ‘one of the best offenses in the country’

Ben Kenney
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg had high praise for the Wisconsin basketball team that defeated his Cornhuskers 88-72 this afternoon.

When the Badgers’ offense is on, which it was today, it can be “one of the best offenses in the country,” Hoiberg said.

Wisconsin hit the 88-point mark thanks to a 51-point first-half outburst, the highest first-half total of the Greg Gard era. Tyler Wahl led the way with 17 points on 6/10 shooting, Connor Essegian netted 12 points off the bench, Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 points and John Blackwell contributed 10 points on 4/7 shooting.

It was an all-around effort from the starters and the bench and from inside and from three-point range. The Badgers shot a whopping 55% from the floor and 50% from three. The offense flowed all afternoon, which also coincided with stellar shooting nights from everybody on the floor.

Nebraska was no pushover as well. The Cornhuskers were 12-2 entering this afternoon and had KenPom’s No. 68-ranked defense. Wisconsin just dominated in every facet.

Here is Hoiberg’s comment postgame, courtesy of CBS 3’s Andrew Bandstra:

Wisconsin improved to 11-3 with the win and 3-0 in Big Ten play. It is a promising start to 2024 for a team with rising expectations.

