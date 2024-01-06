Nebraska HC Fred Hoiberg: Wisconsin can be ‘one of the best offenses in the country’

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg had high praise for the Wisconsin basketball team that defeated his Cornhuskers 88-72 this afternoon.

When the Badgers’ offense is on, which it was today, it can be “one of the best offenses in the country,” Hoiberg said.

Wisconsin hit the 88-point mark thanks to a 51-point first-half outburst, the highest first-half total of the Greg Gard era. Tyler Wahl led the way with 17 points on 6/10 shooting, Connor Essegian netted 12 points off the bench, Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 points and John Blackwell contributed 10 points on 4/7 shooting.

It was an all-around effort from the starters and the bench and from inside and from three-point range. The Badgers shot a whopping 55% from the floor and 50% from three. The offense flowed all afternoon, which also coincided with stellar shooting nights from everybody on the floor.

Nebraska was no pushover as well. The Cornhuskers were 12-2 entering this afternoon and had KenPom’s No. 68-ranked defense. Wisconsin just dominated in every facet.

Here is Hoiberg’s comment postgame, courtesy of CBS 3’s Andrew Bandstra:

Fred Hoiberg says when they're on, #Wisconsin can be "one of the best offenses in the country" "They're a really dangerous team" #Badgers

Wisconsin improved to 11-3 with the win and 3-0 in Big Ten play. It is a promising start to 2024 for a team with rising expectations.

