Nebraska guard to workout for the Chicago Bulls

A former Nebraska basketball player has scheduled another workout with an NBA team. Keisei Tominaga will hold a workout for the Chicago Bulls on Monday, June 3.

Tominaga has already held workouts for the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers. In 32 games last season, he averaged 15.1 points, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line.

This is not the first time that the Nagoya, Japan native has worked out for NBA teams. He worked out for the Indiana Pacers in the run-up to the 2023 NBA draft before withdrawing and returning to Nebraska for his senior season.

Projections currently have Tominaga as a second-round draft pick. The Bulls only have one draft pick, No. 11 overall, but could trade into a later pick if they feel Tominaga is worth selecting.

The 2024 NBA draft will run from Wednesday, June 26, till Thursday, June 27.

