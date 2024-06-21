Nebraska guard to play for Armenia this weekend

A Nebraska guard will play international basketball this weekend. Connor Essegian will play for Armenia in the Los Angeles International Basketball Cup.

Armenia will play Guatemala on Friday and Ireland on Sunday afternoon. This is the second straight summer that Essegian will play for Armenia.

In 2023, he averaged 11.5 points in two games against France. Essegian joins the Huskers after spending the last two seasons at Wisconsin. The Indiana native was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team two seasons ago.

The guard struggled as a sophomore in 2023-24, averaging only 7.3 minutes and 3.2 points per game. As a freshman, he averaged 27.4 minutes and 11.7 points per game on 40% shooting and 36% from the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire