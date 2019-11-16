Nebraska gives Scott Frost two-year extension to continue rebuilding the program

Scott Frost has an 8-13 record as the head coach at Nebraska, his alma mater. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost has won only eight games since he took over as head coach at Nebraska ahead of the 2018 season. That was apparently enough progress for the Cornhuskers to ensure that he would be around awhile longer.

The school announced a two-year extension through 2026 for their former quarterback just ahead of a home game against No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday.

“Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program,” Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said in a joint statement announcing the deal. “We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.”

There’s certainly some emphasis on the “overnight” part. Frost is currently 8-13 with the Huskers after going 19-7 in two years at UCF — including the Knights’ famed undefeated season in 2017. After entering the season with plenty of hype, Nebraska is currently on a three-game losing streak entering Saturday and ahead of only 1-8 Northwestern in the Big Ten West. The Huskers need to win two of their final three games (Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa) just to reach a bowl.

That’s not exactly what Husker fans were hoping for when the school initially gave Frost a seven-year, $35 million contract after it fired Mike Riley, who was 19-19 in three seasons.

“Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program,” Green and Moos’ statement read. “We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student athletes.”

While Nebraska entered this season with the 15th-best recruiting class in the country according to Rivals, that talent has yet to transfer into wins. Rivals has Nebraska ranked 40th in the 2020 recruiting class at the moment — with four verbal commitments from four-star players, including the state’s top prospect in receiver Zavier Betts.

Maybe the two extra years will help Frost build a foundation the school has long sought. Husker fans are still waiting on the results to prove it’s the right call.

