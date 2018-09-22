Nebraska gets blown out by No. 19 Michigan, drops to 0-3

Nebraska’s offense couldn’t do anything against the Wolverines. (Getty)

Scott Frost was right. Things got worse at Nebraska before they got better.

The Huskers fell to 0-3 on Saturday with a 56-10 demolition at the hands of No. 19 Michigan. Things were so bad for Nebraska that even Wendy’s — yes, the fast-food chain — got in on making fun of the Huskers.

Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking.#FreshFanReaction — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 22, 2018





Wendy’s locations in Nebraska may see slower than normal sales this weekend.

Frost made the comments about things getting worse before they got better to Sports Illustrated earlier in the week. And man, Nebraska was just brutal, even with freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez making his return after suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against Colorado. The Huskers’ first drive had a potential touchdown pass that turned into an interception after it was tipped at the line. Look at how open the receiver was over the middle of the field.

Nebraska may have had a touchdown if this ball didn't get tipped at the line. Instead it's an interception for Michigan. pic.twitter.com/wBWnJWYA41 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2018





And then this safety happened too. For every time a quarterback catches his own batted pass and does something good, a few bad things happen. LIke what Martinez tried to do with Nebraska trailing 37-0 … in the second quarter.

Story Continues





Michigan has bounced back from Week 1

If you jumped off the Michigan bandwagon after the Wolverines’ loss to Notre Dame, maybe you should reconsider hopping back on. Yes, Nebraska was more than a two-touchdown underdog. But it’s hard not to be impressed with Michigan’s performance.

Running back Karan Higdon had 136 yards and a score while 11 different Michigan players caught a pass. It was a good day to spread the ball around because Michigan’s defense was so suffocating.

Martinez and Andrew Bunch — who subbed for him during Nebraska’s loss to Troy last week — finished with fewer than 100 yards passing combined and the Huskers had fewer than 150 total yards.

Shea Patterson wasn’t spectacular, but he didn’t need to be. The defense remains legitimate and Patterson should only get better with every snap he has in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. Who knows, maybe Michigan will be a contender in the Big Ten West after all.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.