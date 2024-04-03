Nebraska forward Matar Diop becomes latest Husker to enter portal

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball program has seen another player enter the transfer portal.

This time, freshman forward Matar Diop has decided to move on from the program, entering the portal after just one season with the program.

In 19 games this season, the native of Senegal averaged 3.7 minutes per contest while averaging 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. He was 6-for-12 from the field this past season, including 1-for-2 from three-point range. He also made 3-of-9 free throw attempts. On the boards, Diop totaled 17 rebounds while also recording five assists, three blocks, and three steals.

Diop is the fifth Husker to enter the portal this offseason, joining Ramel Lloyd Jr, Eli Rice, Blaise Keita, and C.J. Wilcher.

Diop, who played for Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, Pennsylvania, was a late addition to the Huskers 2023 recruiting class. He announced his commitment to the program last July. He also received offers from Arizona State, Seton Hall, and Ole Miss.

