Nebraska Football vs Purdue: What Cornhuskers are out or questionable?

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten West clash at Memorial Stadium, the player availability reports for both Nebraska and Purdue were released by the Big Ten.

For the Cornhuskers, it is a small injury report this week with wide receiver Billy Kemp and offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili out for the game. Kemp suffered an MCL sprain in the Huskers’ win over Northwestern last week and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury. Nouili is also expected to be out for a few weeks for the Huskers with an injury that has not been disclosed.

Kemp entered this week as the Huskers’ top wide receiver with 21 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown while Nouili had been the starting right guard for the Huskers over the first seven weeks of the season. With Nouili out, sophomore Henry Lutovsky is expected to take over the starting duties at the right guard position this week.

For Purdue, the Boilermakers will be without wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. In six games this season, Yaseen totaled 25 receptions for 329 yards, averaging 13.2 yards per reception. Also out for Purdue are defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis, offensive lineman Scotty Humpich, and offensive lineman Luke Griffin are all listed as out. Redshirt freshman kicker Julio Macias and offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa are both listed as questionable.

Mahamane Moussa has started all seven of the Boilermakers games at left tackle this season. His availability will be a key one to watch on Saturday afternoon. With Julio Macias out, the Boilermakers will look toward Ben Freehill to take over the kicking duties. Freehill is 10-for-11 in extra point attempts and 1-for-3 in field goal opportunities.

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT with the game televised on FS1.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire