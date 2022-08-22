Nebraska football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Nebraska has been the home of dozens of college football stars over the years, and the Cornhuskers’ all-time roster has the talent to compete with any program’s list of legends.

The Cornhuskers Wire staff has been making the final cuts on the program’s all-time roster. We’ll begin with the offensive starters and backups, before moving on to the two-deep defense and the all-time coaching staff.

Check out Nebraska‘s all-time offense below:

Starting QB: Tommie Frazier (1992-1995)

The two-time national champion finished with a career record of 33-3 as Nebraska’s starting quarterback. In 1995 he led Nebraska to a 12-0 record and a consensus national championship. That year he also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and finished second for the Heisman Trophy (which Eddie George stole by the way).

Backup QB: Eric Crouch (1997-2001)

Winner of the 2001 Heisman trophy. He threw for 1,510 yards, 7 TDs and 10 INTs while running for 1,115 yards and 18 TDs during his award-winning season. Also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Omaha native is also Nebraska’s career leader in total offense (7,915 yards). Crouch was also the starting quarterback for Nebraska’s last conference championship (1999).

Starting RB: Mike Rozier (1981-1983)

The 1983 Heisman Trophy winner ran for a school record of 2,295 yards and a school record of 29 rushing TDs that season. Also, holds the career rushing mark of 4,780 yards and is second in career rushing TDs (49). Following his collegiate career, he signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL where he spend two years before joining the Houston Oilers of the NFL.

Backup RB: Ahman Green (1995-1997)

Third in career rushing yards (3,880) and second in rushing yards in a season (2,083). Also placed third in school history with 49 career rushing TDs and ran for 22 of them in 1997 which was good for second in school history. He was a member of the 1995 and 1997 National Championship teams.

Starting WR: Irving Fryar (1981-1983)

A 1983 Consensus All-American he had 40 catches for 780 yards and 8 touchdowns that season. Fryer was selected first overall in the 1984 NFL Draft, the second receiver ever taken in that spot (Dave Parks – 1984 (SF). Averaged 17.9 yards a catch for his career and was a member of the infamous “Scoring Explosion” team of 1983.

Starting WR: Johnny Rodgers (1970-1972)

The 1972 Heisman Trophy winner was also a two-time Consensus All-American (1971,1972). He sits fourth at Nebraska all-time in receiving yards (2,497), is third for yards in a season (942), and is first in receiving touchdowns in a career (25). He’s also remembered for his 72-yard punt return against Oklahoma in the 1971 “Game of the Century.”

Starting WR: Stanley Morgan Jr. (2015-2018)

Morgan Jr. is at or near the top of every Nebraska receiving record. He’s first in career receptions (189) and second in receptions in a season (70). First in both career receiving yards (2,747) and first and second for receiving yards in a season. The only 1,000-yard receiver in school history. (1,004 & 986).

Backup WR: Nate Swift (2005-2008)

When Swift graduated after a four-year career in Lincoln he held the school record for receptions (166) in a career. the best season of his four years was in 2008 when Swift had 63 receptions, 941 yards and ten touchdowns.

Backup WR: Kenny Bell (2011-2014)

At the end of Bell’s Nebraska career, he broke the records for career receptions (181) and yards (2,689). In his senior year, he was selected First-team All-Big Ten (2014).

Backup WR: JD Spielman (2017-2021)

In only three years at Nebraska, Speilman still places near the top most Nebraska receiving records. Holds first and second place for receiving yards in a game (209 & 200 yards). Third in career receiving yards (2,545). Transferred to TCU following the 2019 season but injuries forced him to retire from football.

Starting TE: Johnny Mitchell (1990-1991)

The first freshman to make an all-conference first team for Nebraska since 1946. In his sophomore year, he set school records for tight ends with 31 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. He became the first Husker to declare early for the NFL draft and was taken with the 15th pick in the first round by the NY Jets.

Backup TE: Junior Miller (1977-1979)

Selected to the 1979 All-American team and was the seventh overall pick in the 1980 draft. When he finished his career at Nebraska he held every Tight End career tight end receiving record. His best statistical season was in 1978 when Miller had 33 catches for 609 yards and six touchdowns. Miller was taken in the 1980 NFL Draft number seventh overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Starting Center: Dave Rimington (1979-1982)

Rimmington finished fifth for the Heisman in 1982… as a Center. Oh, and the award for the best center in college football each year is named the Rimington Award in honor of the former Husker. He was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997 and was the only center named to both the NCAA Football All-Century Team and the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-Century Team.

Backup Center: Dominic Raiola (1998-2000)

The recipient of the first-ever Rimington Award (2000) and the only Husker to date to win the honor. His No. 54 jersey was retired by Nebraska after his career. He was selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Guard: Dean Steinkuhler (1980-1983)

The winner of the 1983 Outland (Best Interior Lineman) and Lombardi (Best Lineman) Awards. He is only one of four Huskers to have won both awards in the same year joining center Dave Rimington, defensive lineman Rich Glover and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Best remembered for his play in the 1984 Orange Bowl when he picked up the intentional fumble from Turner Gill and ran it 19 yards for a touchdown, famously dubbed the “Fumblerooski.”

Starting Guard: Will Shields (1989-1992)

A Consensus All-American in 1992 and winner of the Outland (Best Interior Lineman) Trophy. Is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Backup Guard: Aaron Taylor (1994-1997)

A consensus All-American (1996), a unanimous All-American (1997), and a winner of the 1997 Outland Trophy. Taylor was also one of six Cornhuskers picked for the “NCAA Football All-Century Team” along with Rich Glover, Johnny Rodgers, Dave Rimington, Tommie Frazier and Dean Steinkuhler. He was also selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation College Football All-Century Team as the starting offensive guard.

Backup Guard: Toniu Fonoti (1999-2001)

A First-team All-Big 12 selection (2001) as well as a Consensus All-American (2001). He holds the school records for single-game record pancake blocks (32), single-season record for pancakes (201), and career pancakes (379).

Starting Tackle: Zach Wiegert (1991-1994)

The Outland (Best Interior Lineman) Trophy winner (1994) and unanimous All-American (1994). He started 37 straight games at right tackle and in his 46-game career, he officially surrendered one sack. His No. 72 jersey was retired by Nebraska prior to the 1995 season.

Starting Tackle: Bob Newton (1969-1970)

A Consensus All-American (1970), he is also an inductee to the Nebraska football Hall of Fame (1989).

Backup Tackle: Ed Weir (1923-1925)

Ed Weir, one of the best to ever play for Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/40Jt6gifVH — Est. Huskers (@EstHuskers) January 30, 2020

A Two-time Consensus All-American (1924, 1925), he also won an NFL Championship (1926) with the now-defunct Frankford Yellow Jackets playing for former Husker Guy Chamberlin. Holds the distinction of being the first Husker elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Backup Tackle: Eric Anderson (1994-1997)

Started 38 games at right tackle for the Cornhuskers earning three all-conference selections (1995, 1996, 1997). Also earned a Third-Team All-American (1997) honor his senior year. Anderson was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame (2007).

