Nebraska football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

“The Blackshirts!” The nickname of the Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive has been a part of the history of the program since the second week of the 1964 season.

Head Football Coach Bob Devaney made the decision to embrace the new use of a platoon system that had just become legal by the NCAA. Because offense and defense had always been one solid unit at practices, Nebraska had no way to distinguish between the two squads. Devaney sent assistant coach Mike Corgan to a local sporting goods store to purchase pullovers for the team to tell the difference between the two sides.

When Corgan returned, he had with him black pullovers. The legend says that the black jerseys didn’t sell particularly well, and the assistant coach was able to cut a deal with the store as a result. Only the first-team defenders were initially given the black jerseys instead of the standard team-issued gray to motivate second and third-teamers on the depth chart. Soon after adopting the black practice pullovers, the “blackshirt” nickname became synonymous with the Nebraska defense.

Starting Defensive End: Grant Winstom

(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

A three-time National Champion (1994,1995, 1997) and a Two-time Consensus All-American (1996, 1997). Winner of the Lombardi Award (1997) and the two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year (1997, 1997). Elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Starting Defensive End: Jim Skow

VINTAGE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL POSTER JIM SKOW RARE https://t.co/lA2OvhwNla pic.twitter.com/CUsMUwdgnp — Collectors Unleashed (@CU_World) March 14, 2020

The 1985 All-American holds the school record for sacks in a season (15.0) and is third all-time with (26.0). Also, holds school records for tackles for loss in a season in 1985 (25) and TFL in a game (7).

Backup Defensive End: Randy Gregory

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The junior college transfer was originally committed to Purdue but eventually ended up in Lincoln. A two-time first-team All-Big Ten (2013, 2014) selection as well as a third-team All-American (2014).

Defensive End: Willie Harper

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A 1971 & 1972 All-American. The 1972 Washington D.C. Pigskin Club Defensive Player of the Year and was drafted in the 2nd Round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting Defensive Tackle: Ndamukong Suh

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the greatest Blackshirt of all. His senior year is one of the great seasons a defensive player has ever had in college football. The 2009 AP Player of the Year. 2009 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Winner of the Lombardi Award (Best Lineman), Outland Trophy (Best Interior Lineman), and the Nagurski Trophy (Best Defensive Player in College Football). Finished 4th for the Heisman Trophy (2009).

Starting Defensive Tackle: Rich Glover

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This College Football Hall of Famer is a 2x National Champion (1970, 1971), an Outland Trophy (1972) winner and Consensus All-American (1972). A starting defensive tackle on the Sports Illustrated in their “NCAA Football All-Century Team.”

Backup Defensive Tackle: Larry Jacobson

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A 2x National Champion (1970, 1971), Outland Trophy winner (1971) and a Consensus All-American (1971). Is the first Nebraska player to ever win the Outland Trophy. A broken leg in his third professional season ended his playing career.

Backup Defensive Tackle: Jason Peter

Jamie Squire /Allsport

A 3x National Champion (1994, 1995 & 1997) Peter was Consensus All-American (1997) and a two-time first-team All-Big 12 (1996,1997) selection. A chronic neck stinger shortened his professional career after only three seasons.

Starting Linebacker: Trev Alberts

Winner of the 1993 Butkus Award (Best Linebacker) and a Consensus All-American. He was taken in the fifth pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, but his career was cut short due to injuries. He is now an athletic director for the University of Nebraska. His #34 jersey is retired by the school. Member of the college football hall of fame.

Starting Linebacker: Lavonte David

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

A two-time First-Team All-American (2010, 2011) as well as the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year (2011). First-team All-Big 12 (2010) and First-team All-Big Ten (2011). Holds school record for tackles in a season (152).

Starting Linebacker: Broderick Thomas

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was a 3x All-Big Eight (1986-1988) selection and was also a 2x All-American (1987, 1988). He was named to the Nebraska All-Century team and is considered one of the great Husker linebackers of all time.

Backup LB: Barrett Ruud

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Ruud was a Third-Team All-American selection (2004), A First-Team All-Big 12 (2004). Finished his career with a school record 432 tackles. Is currently the Nebraska Inside Linebackers Coach.

Backup LB: Terrell Farley

A Second-Team All-American selection, he was also named the Big 8 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Backup LB: Tom Novak

Tom “Train Wreck” Novack is one of the Husker legends of the first have of the 20th century. Novak is the only Nebraska player to be a 4x all-conference selection. Played fullback, center and linebacker. His five interceptions during the 1948 season remains a school record for linebackers. First permanently retired jersey (#60) in school history. Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1972

Starting Cornerback: Ralph Brown

Brown became the first true freshman since 1996 to earn a start for Nebraska since WWII. A two-time All-American (1998, 1999), he also holds school record for pass breakups (50).

Starting Cornerback: Prince Amukamara

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time first-team All-Big 12 (2009, 2010). Unanimous All-American (2010). Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2010).

Backup Cornerback: Barron Miles

Two-time All-Big 12 selection (1993,1994).

Barron Miles, Nebraska CB pic.twitter.com/PxYd2KW2rg — Brent Heikes (@brentheikes) May 3, 2020

A third-team All-America (1994) was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame (2005). Also a 2x First-Team All-Big Eight selection. Holds the Nebraska career record with seven blocked kicks.

Backup Cornerback: Dana Stephenson

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Holds school record for interceptions in a career (14) and interceptions in a game (3). Second in interceptions in a season (7).

Starting Safety: Mike Brown

Brian Bahr /AllsportA 1999 First-Team All-American. He is 3rd in school history for career tackles (287). Was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2000 NFL Draft. He was ranked as one of the “50 Greatest Bears.”

Starting Safety: Mike Minter

Three-time All-conference selection (1993, 1994, 1995). Minter was selected to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame (2006).

Backup Safety: Josh Bullocks

Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2004 Tim Heitman

An All-American selection (2003) who also holds the school record for picks in a season (10).

Backup Safety: Bret Clark

An All-American selection (1984) and a Two-time All-Big Eight (1983, 1984). By the end of his Nebraska career, he held the records for pass breakups in a season, pass breakups in a career and a career unassisted tackles by a defensive back.

