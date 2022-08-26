Nebraska football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a long and storied history of Hall of Fame coaches and players.

Over the years the Huskers have had numerous Hall of Fame Head Coaches with a record of winning national championships and special teams contributors with a cabinet filled with awards.

Each individual on this list, no matter how well known or unknown, played a significant role in building the Nebraska Football tradition and leaving behind a powerful legacy in the college football world.

Kicker: Alex Henery

Alex Henery's 57 yard bomb to beat Colorado in 2008 (vid via @EstHuskers) pic.twitter.com/QKfR55HnVD — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) August 14, 2021

A first-team All-American (2010). Holds school records for the longest field goal (57 yards), field goal percentage for a career (89.5%), and field goal percentage for a season (94.7%)

Kicker: Brett Maher

Kicker Brett Maher #96 (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Two-time first-team All-Big Ten (2011, 2012). The inaugural recipient of the Bakken-Andersen Kick of the Year (Big Ten Award; 2011, 2012).

Punter: Sam Koch

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Holds the school record for average yards per punt for a season (46.51). Second for average in a career (44.04 yards) and longest punt (84 yards).

Punter: Kyle Larson

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

An All-American selection (2005). Ray Guy Award (best collegiate punter) finalist. Nebraska Hall of Famer.

Returner: Johnny Rodgers

#HeismanMoment | 1972 Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska “Game of the Century” punt return in 1971 #1 vs. #2 pic.twitter.com/V1KcE432GI — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 13, 2019

Heisman Trophy winner (1972). Nebraska career leader in punt return yards (1,515 yards). Second most return yards in a season (618). Third longest punt return in school history (92 yards).

Returner: DeJuan Groce

DeJuan Groce. ☠️ Elite defensive back

🏈 Elite punt returner pic.twitter.com/dednAm2N3T — Est. Huskers (@EstHuskers) July 19, 2020

First-team All-American (2002). Consensus All-Big 12 (2002). Previous NCAA record holder for punt return TDs in a game (2 TDs). Nebraska Single-Season record holder for punt return touchdowns in a season (3) and Single-Season punt return yardage record holder (732 yards).

Head Coach: Tom Osborne

Three-time National Champion (1994, 1995, 1997). 13 conference championships. An overall record of 255-49-3 (.836). Went 60-3 in his final five seasons at Nebraska. Coached seven Hall of Famers, six Outland Trophy winners, three Lombardi Award winners, and two Heisman Trophy.

Head Coach: Bob Devaney

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time National Champions (1970, 1971). 12-time conference champion (Eight with Nebraska). Overall record of 136-30-7 (.786).

Offensive Coordinator: Tom Osborne

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Called the offense from 1969-1997. During that time Nebraska won five National Championships (1970, 1971, 1994, 1995, 1997).

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Solich

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Called plays for the Nebraska offense from 1998-2002. Had a four-year stretch where his squads finished 28th, 12th, 2nd, and 9th in PPG.

Defensive Coordinator: Charlie McBride

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Spent 18 seasons as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Four of his defenses finished in the Top Ten in all four major defensive categories (pass efficiency, scoring defense, total defense, and rushing defense.)

Defensive Coordinator: Bo Pelini

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Before becoming a head coach Pelini spent the 2003 season as Defensive Coordinator. The Huskers finished second in the nation in PPG at 14.5.

Assistant Coach: Turner Gill

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Husker Quarterback was QB coach from 1992-2002. During that time Nebraska won three National Championships and saw a QB win the Heisman (2001 – Eric Crouch)

Assistant Coach: Milt Tenopir

Was co-offensive line coach with Dan Young for 17 years. Tenopir was responsible for run blocking. During those 17 years, Nebraska won 10 NCAA rushing titles and never finished lower than sixth. They also produced three Outland Award winners and 11 All-Americans.

Assistant Coach: Dan Young

Was co-offensive line coach with Milt Tenopir. Young directed the pass blocking for 17 years and was part of three National Championships and a 208-41-1 record. He also coached kicking/punting and mentored kickers like Kris and Josh Brown and punters Kyle Larson and Dan Hadenfeldt.

Assistant Coach: Boyd Epley

The first full-time strength and conditioning coach in college football history. He changed the way players prepared for the season and made strength and conditioning training, unheard of when hired in 1969, as vital as studying a playbook.

