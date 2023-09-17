Nebraska football takes down Northern Illinois 35-11

It was a big game for Nebraska football on Saturday night. After starting the season off with two tough losses, the Huskers entered their home opener facing off against Northern Illinois. Last season, Nebraska suffered a loss to a non-power five school, Georgia Southern, in its third game of the season. This time, the Huskers pulled through on the night, taking down the Huskies 35-11 to earn their first win of the season.

Sophomore Henrich Haarberg stood under center for Nebraska, with Jeff Sims being out with a high ankle sprain. Haarberg stepped up to the challenge, leading the Huskers’ offense to their best outing so far this season. The Nebraska native went 14-of-24 in the air, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards, going for 98 yards off 21 carries and a touchdown.

Haarberg’s ground game accompanied Nebraska’s 224 rushing yards, a good chunk of them coming from Anthony Grant and Gabe Ervin. Jr. Haarberg’s top target in the game was tight end Thomas Fidone II, who hauled in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Though the offensive performance seemed shaky, it helped the Nebraska defense stand out more than in the previous couple of weeks. The Blackshirts held Northern Illinois to just 149 total yards, 75 of which came on the Huskies’ touchdown drive late in the game when Nebraska was ahead 35-3.

Outside of the late touchdown, the Huskies couldn’t get the ball moving, only getting their field goal off a Haarberg strip-sack fumble which set them up in prime field position.

With the win, Nebraska moves to 1-2 on the season. The Huskers will remain home next week as they welcome Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

Matt Rhule gets his first win as the @HuskerFootball Head Coach 👏 pic.twitter.com/YTTWuC12if — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Haarberg finds Washington for a big gain

Throw it up to a wide open @_MarcusW11 for a big @HuskerFootball gain 💪 pic.twitter.com/lFHgxASvhF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Kemp finds his way to the endzone, 7-0 Nebraska

Haarberg is stripped, Huskies recover in the redzone

It's a Northern Illinois football! 😤@NIU_Football takes over the ball inside their own 10 yard line pic.twitter.com/CLBS0ejLTO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Northern Illinois gets on the board, 7-3 Huskers

Haarberg hits a wide open Fidone for the touchdown, 14-3 Nebraska

Ervin. Jr caps off the long drive with a touchdown, 21-3 Nebraska

Haarberg takes it in himself to extend Nebraska's lead

First collegiate start for @HKHaarberg10, so why not go for the touchdown too? 😤@HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/JgdVKG4xoQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Grant makes it 35-3 for Nebraska

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire