Nebraska football overcomes miscues en route to 31-14 win over Purdue

A glance at the final score would make it appear as though Nebraska dominated in its win over Purdue. That is not the case. The Huskers delivered a strong showing in the victory over the Boilermakers, but it was anything but consistent.

The offense scored three touchdowns and a field goal, but also lost three fumbles, resulting in Purdue’s 14 total points. The second touchdown came off a fourth down strip fumble on Jeff Sims, which Purdue took 55 yards to the house. Special teams also put the ball on the ground a few times, losing the ball on the opening kickoff and nearly giving up the ball during a punt return. But despite the major miscues, Nebraska stood its ground.

Heinrich Haarberg went 6-of-11 in the air but threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Fidone II and freshman Jaylen Lloyd were on the receiving end of those touchdown passes. Fidone hauled in a one-yard catch for a touchdown, while Lloyd was all alone for his 73-yard touchdown. Emmett Johnson scored the final touchdown, running up the middle for a 28-yard score to put the game away.

The Blackshirts were the shining light in the game once again for Nebraska. The Huskers held Purdue to under 100 yards in both rushing and passing. This is the first time Nebraska has accomplished this achievement since 2012 when it defeated Minnesota 38-14. The Blackshirts also recovered a fumble, snatched two interceptions and blocked a field goal and took it for a touchdown.

Tommi Hill hauled in both interceptions for Nebraska, while Quinton Newsome ran the blocked field goal back for a touchdown.

Nebraska is now 5-3 on the season, its first five-win season since 2019. The Huskers will travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Saturday, with a win punching their ticket to a bowl game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and can be viewed on FS1.

Haarberg hits Fidone II to put Nebraska on the board, 7-0 in Lincoln

Nebraska is on the board first in Lincoln. 💥 📺: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/cJeFuyYJrs — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Tommi Hill picks off Purdue, Huskers take over inside their own 30-yardline

Freshman Jaylen Lloyd scores a 73-yard TD off a big Haarberg throw, 14-0 Huskers

🚨 First career TD 🚨 Jaylen Lloyd was 𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦 open on this one. 👀@LloydJaylen x @HuskerFootball 📺: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/86q1QN2VdF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Haarberg's stripped of the ball, Purdue takes over in the redzone

This freshman is special.@DillonThieneman rips the ball out to give @BoilerFootball the ball in Nebraska territory. 📺: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/E7jl4waJKD — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Nebraska blocks the FG and scores a TD, 21-0 Huskers

HERE COME THE HUSKERS 🗣️@HuskerFootball BLOCKS THE FIELD GOAL AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/G3Z0puqNfF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Tristan Alvano nails a career-long 55-yard field goal, 24-0 Nebraska

Alvano with a boot from 55 yards! 🦵@HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/Dgxh5q7YP7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Boilermakers get on the board, 24-6 Nebraska

🚂 @BoilerFootball gets on the board with this incredible catch pic.twitter.com/N4UQko90oT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Sims is stripped and Purdue takes it for a TD, 24-14 Nebraska

SCOOP AND SCORE! 🚂 Jenkins runs it home for @BoilerFootball! pic.twitter.com/AxiR88k1LF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Johnson takes it in from 28-yards out, 31-14 Nebraska

Hill picks off Purdue again, Huskers take over with less than two minutes

