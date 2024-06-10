Advertisement

Nebraska football offers 2026 South Dakota wide receiver

thomas codo
The Huskers continue their summer with multiple scholarship offers to potential Nebraska players. The most recent player they have offered is a junior speedster at wide receiver.

Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte received an offer from Nebraska following his participation in the Huskers Football Camp on Saturday. Bonwell-Witte completed his sophomore year at Brandon Valley High School and is a class of 2026 recruit.

Bonwell-Witte played primarily wide receiver for the Lynx, while occasionally playing running back. He finished the season with 30 catches for 588 yards and 5 touchdowns through nine games. He also rushed for 98 yards off 13 carries for two touchdowns.

Bonwell-Witte is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches, and 190 pounds. His 40-yard dash time is 4.58 seconds, while his 100-meter dash time is 10.9 seconds. Bonwell-Witte also ran track and field and helped his 4×100-meter relay team finish second in the state while the overall team took fifth.

Nebraska is Bonwell-Witte’s first Big Ten offer after receiving offers from Kansas State and Oklahoma this past week.

