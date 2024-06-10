Nebraska football offers 2026 South Dakota wide receiver

The Huskers continue their summer with multiple scholarship offers to potential Nebraska players. The most recent player they have offered is a junior speedster at wide receiver.

Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte received an offer from Nebraska following his participation in the Huskers Football Camp on Saturday. Bonwell-Witte completed his sophomore year at Brandon Valley High School and is a class of 2026 recruit.

Bonwell-Witte played primarily wide receiver for the Lynx, while occasionally playing running back. He finished the season with 30 catches for 588 yards and 5 touchdowns through nine games. He also rushed for 98 yards off 13 carries for two touchdowns.

Bonwell-Witte is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches, and 190 pounds. His 40-yard dash time is 4.58 seconds, while his 100-meter dash time is 10.9 seconds. Bonwell-Witte also ran track and field and helped his 4×100-meter relay team finish second in the state while the overall team took fifth.

Nebraska is Bonwell-Witte’s first Big Ten offer after receiving offers from Kansas State and Oklahoma this past week.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire