Nebraska football makes in-state sprint champ walk-on offer

A Nebraska high school sprinting champion has been offered a preferred walk-on spot with the Cornhusker football team. Mitchell Hupp is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker from Stanton High School out of Stanton, Nebraska.

Hupp has had an eventful season as Stanton High won the Nebraska Class D1 Football State Championship. He also was on the Nebraska Class C Track and Field titles in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.

His time in the 100m was 10.8 seconds, while his 200m was clocked at 21.79. Sean Callahan of Husker Online has reported that Hupp is deciding between walking on with the Cornhuskers or running track at Wayne State next season.

After a great day at camp I am proud to announce that I have received a PWO from the University of Nebraska @CoachMattRhule @HuskerFootball @SCSMUSTANGFBALL @DStoddard5 @CoachPeter68 pic.twitter.com/r2T080Did6 — Mitchell Hupp (@mhupp123) June 11, 2024

