Nebraska football lands NAIA Player of the Year Jalyn Gramstad

The Nebraska football team landed another player from the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. The newest addition to the Huskers is the reigning NAIA Player of the Year.

Jalyn Gramstad announced on social media that he will be playing for Nebraska this season. He made the announcement following his participation at the Huskers postgraduate camp earlier this month.

Gramstad previously played four seasons at Northwestern College, taking the backfield at quarterback. Gramstad led the Red Raiders to a 14-1 season, falling in the NAIA Championship. The Lester, Iowa native led the team with by throwing for 3,681 yards, 35 touchdowns and just nine interceptions with an NAIA-leading 67.8% completion percentage. He also rushed for 780 yards and eight touchdowns on 780 rushing yards.

This performance earned Gramstad the title of NAIA Player of the Year to cap off a stellar career at Northwestern College. Through 52 games, he threw 438 completions off 647 attempts for 6,237 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,822 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns off 327 carries.

Gramstad now joins a quarterback room that includes five-star freshman Dylan Raiola, Bellevue West star Danny Kaelin and Heinrich Haarberg.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire