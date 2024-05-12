Nebraska football lands coveted 4-star quarterback T.J. Lateef

T.J. Lateef, one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation, gave a Sunday commitment to Nebraska.

A four-star quarterback in the class of 2025, Lateef plays for Orange Lutheran (Orange, California). He chose Nebraska over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 228 recruit in the nation and the No. 16 quarterback overall. He is also the No. 22 player in California in this recruiting cycle.

As a junior, Lateef was 224-of-320 for 2,446 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He took an official visit to Nebraska in late April.

His commitment announcement was made by On3 Sports:

BREAKING: Four-Star QB TJ Lateef has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 200 QB from Orange, CA chose the Cornhuskers over Colorado and Ole Miss “I felt like a priority.”https://t.co/isz9shyOSR pic.twitter.com/EdEPDecLD3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2024

Lateef is the eighth commitment for Nebraska in the 2025 class. He is the first four-star commit for the Cornhuskers but given that he is a quarterback, it is a significant verbal for head coach Matt Rhule.

And since Nebraska won quite the recruiting battle for Lateef, it is likely to be a momentum-building verbal for Nebraska.

Following the commitment of Lateef, the class is now ranked No. 30 in the nation per 247Sports.

