Nebraska’s football history with the Oregon Ducks

A seismic change is coming to college football. The story of conference realignment continues with the news that Oregon and Washington will be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten starting in 2024.

The Ducks and Huskies will be joining fellow west coast schools USC and UCLA in the league next season. The Cornhuskers have a history with all four of the new conference members.

Nebraska and the Oregon Ducks first met on the football field on September 27, 1952. The Huskers would win that matchup by a score of 25-13.

Over the next 65 years, the two schools would meet eight times, with the Cornhuskers winning six of those matchups. Scroll below to take a look at each matchup between these (soon-to-be) conference rivals.

September 27, 1952

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Final Score: Nebraska 28 Oregon 13

Location: Eugene, Oregon

This would be the first meeting between the Huskers and the Ducks. Nebraska’s defense would dominate the contest allowing only 205 yards of offense. The secondary would also hold Oregon to 10 of 21 passing with five interceptions.

September 19, 1953

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Final Score: Oregon 20 Nebraska 12

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

The 1953 season opener would be the first time that Nebraska appeared on national television. The Huskers would hold the Ducks to 21 passing yards but would surrender 251 yards on the ground in the defeat. Nebraska would finish the season with a record of 3-6-1.

September 11, 1971

#HeismanMoment | 1972 Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska “Game of the Century” punt return in 1971 #1 vs. #2 pic.twitter.com/V1KcE432GI — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 13, 2019

Final Score: Nebraska 34 Oregon 7

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska would kick off the 1971 season by hosting the Oregon Ducks. The Huskers would run 86 plays to Oregon’s 47 plays. Following the victory, Nebraska would be ranked No. 1 in the country and would hold that ranking through the season to a National Championship and a victory over Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

September 14, 1974

Final Score: Nebraska 61 Oregon 7

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska would kick off the 1974 season as the No. 7 team in the nation. The Huskers would dominate the Ducks from start to finish. They would run for 333 yards while only giving 78 yards and an astonishing 1.7 yards per carry. Nebraska would finish the season 9-3 with a victory over Florida in the Sugar Bowl.

September 17, 2016

✅ Break @HuskerFBNation's career passing yards record. ✅ Beat Oregon with your legs. Tommy Armstrong (@Tommy_Gun4) had a memorable performance #OTD in 2016. pic.twitter.com/qgH128uTdN — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 17, 2020

Final Score: Nebraska 35 Oregon 32

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

The Husker would host the No. 22 ranked Ducks to close out the non-conference schedule. In a back-and-forth game, Nebraska would secure the victory with 2:29 left in the fourth off a 34-yard run from quarterback Tommy Armstrong. The Cornhuskers ended the season at 9-4.

September 9, 2017

Justin Herbert was 3-0 against the Big Ten while at Oregon. 2017 vs Nebraska (42-35 Ducks)^

2018 vs Michigan State (7-6 Ducks)*

2019 vs #8 Wisconsin (28-27 Ducks)* ^Oregon home game

*bowl game pic.twitter.com/9DW8U84fud — James B. Terry (@terryjt1) August 4, 2023

Final Score: Oregon 42 Nebraska 35

Location: Eugene, Oregon

The Huskers would give up 42 points in the first half to a Ducks offense that totaled 556 yards. Nebraska would make a comeback in the second half but would fall short. The Huskers would struggle all season and finish 4-8 for the season.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire