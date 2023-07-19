Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

Six former Nebraska football players have been named to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The organization made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The six former Huskers named to the class of 2023 are defensive tackle David Clark (1980s), linebacker Troy Dumas (1990s), punter Sam Koch (2000-06), defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (2000-06), quarterback Taylor Martinez (2007-13) and offensive guard Spencer Long (2007-13).

The Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame sponsors the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. The class of 2023 will be inducted on September 22nd in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame also selected two former Huskers from the Legends category, head coach W.C. “King” Cole and quarterback Leon G. Warner.

David Clark - Defensive Tackle (1978-80)

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Clark was a three-time letter winner at Nebraska. The Texas native is best remembered for his stellar senior season.

That year Clark had 40 tackles and nine for a loss. He was a first-team All-Big Eight selection and an honorable-mention All-American.

Troy Dumas - Linebacker (1991-94)

Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

Dumas spent his first three seasons at Nebraska as a safety before moving to linebacker for the 1994 campaign. That year he had 69 tackles, four tackles loss, and seven QB hurries.

He earned first-team All-Big Eight honors that season as well.

Sam Koch - Punter (2003-05)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

One of the great punters in school history. Koch holds the school record for punting average in a season (46.51 yards – 2005).

He is second in Nebraska history in career punting average at 44.04 yards (Dan Hadenfeldt – 44.54 yards). He is also second for longest punt at 84 yards (Mike Stigge – 87 yards).

Kyle Vanden Bosch - Defensive End (1997-2000)

Tom Hauck /Allsport

In 50 career games at Nebraska, Vanden Bosch had more than 140 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Taylor Martinez - Quarterback (2010-13)

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

In his four years as a starting quarterback, Martinez won over 30 games. A first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior, the quarterback recorded 3,890 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns.

Martinez was also a freshman All-American and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2010. He finished his Nebraska career with more than 10,000 yards of total offense.

Spencer Long - Offensive Guard (2011-13)

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter for the Cornhuskers, Long was a second-team All-American as a junior in 2012. He also earned Academic All-American honors as a senior.

