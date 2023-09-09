Advertisement
Breaking News:

American teenager Coco Gauff wins US Open with astounding comeback vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Nebraska football falls to Colorado 36-14

Thomas Codo
·6 min read
1

The Huskers faced a daunting task this week, travel out to Boulder, Colorado for a showdown against the Prime Time No. 22 Buffaloes. After blowing a 10-3 lead to Minnesota in week one, Nebraska once again suffered from its mistakes, resulting in a 36-14 loss.

The offensive struggles continued for Nebraska, despite moving up and down the field multiple times. Instead, it produced three fumbles, an interception and a missed field goal. This resulted in Colorado scoring 16 points off turnovers, which added to the 20 points given up by the Nebraska defense.

The Nebraska run game put up a solid performance, finishing with 222 total yards and having three different players rush for over 60 yards. But in the air, there were just 119 yards, 106 of those by Jeff Sims, who also had the three fumbles and interception.

Sims did rush for a touchdown on the first second-half drive, making it 13-7. But the offense couldn’t produce another touchdown drive until it was 36-7 with less than a minute to go.

Meanwhile, for Colorado, Shedeur Sanders put together another big game. Though he struggled in the first half, outside of Nebraska’s turnovers, he and the Buffaloes aerial game got things going in the second half. Sanders finished with 393 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown but finished with -16 yards on the ground.

Nebraska’s defense did come in fighting, even producing eight total sacks. But with the Husker offense not picking up steam and making costly mistakes, the defense caved in enough for Colorado to pull away.

Nebraska falls to 0-2 on the season for the first time since 2020. The team returns to Lincoln for its home opener against Northern Illinois next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.

Sims hits Boerkircher for a 17-yard gain and a first down

Sims botches the snap, Colorado recovers

Hunter with the diving grab, first down Colorado

Lenhardt gets his second sack of the day

Sanders scrambles for a loss of two, fourth and long for Colorado

Ervin. Jr breaks out a big gain for Nebraska

Kemp lays out for a big reception, first down Nebraska

Mistimed snap, Nebraska fumbles but recovers, fourth down

Alvano's kick is no good, score remains 0-0 in Boulder

Sims fumbles again, Colorado recovers in the redzone

Colorado gets on the board, Nebraska trails 3-0

Sims throws a pick, Colorado takes over inside the 35

Colorado's in the endzone, Nebraska trails 10-0

Hunter gets a big gain for Colorado

Another field goal for Colorado, 13-0 at halftime

Hunter with another big gain for Colorado to start the second half

House call for Sims, Nebraska gets on the board, trails 13-7

Buffaloes respond, goes up 20-7

Edwards gets the jump ball

Edwards with another big play for Colorado

Husker defense with the big redzone stop on third down

Colorado extends the lead to 23-7 with the field goal

Another fumble, another turnover

Dawson punches it in for Colorado, two-point conversion no good

Sims goes down, Haarberg and Purdy come in

Weaver with the big gain for Colorado

Sanders takes it in himself, 36-7 Colorado

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire