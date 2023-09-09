Nebraska football falls to Colorado 36-14

The Huskers faced a daunting task this week, travel out to Boulder, Colorado for a showdown against the Prime Time No. 22 Buffaloes. After blowing a 10-3 lead to Minnesota in week one, Nebraska once again suffered from its mistakes, resulting in a 36-14 loss.

The offensive struggles continued for Nebraska, despite moving up and down the field multiple times. Instead, it produced three fumbles, an interception and a missed field goal. This resulted in Colorado scoring 16 points off turnovers, which added to the 20 points given up by the Nebraska defense.

The Nebraska run game put up a solid performance, finishing with 222 total yards and having three different players rush for over 60 yards. But in the air, there were just 119 yards, 106 of those by Jeff Sims, who also had the three fumbles and interception.

Sims did rush for a touchdown on the first second-half drive, making it 13-7. But the offense couldn’t produce another touchdown drive until it was 36-7 with less than a minute to go.

Meanwhile, for Colorado, Shedeur Sanders put together another big game. Though he struggled in the first half, outside of Nebraska’s turnovers, he and the Buffaloes aerial game got things going in the second half. Sanders finished with 393 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown but finished with -16 yards on the ground.

Nebraska’s defense did come in fighting, even producing eight total sacks. But with the Husker offense not picking up steam and making costly mistakes, the defense caved in enough for Colorado to pull away.

Nebraska falls to 0-2 on the season for the first time since 2020. The team returns to Lincoln for its home opener against Northern Illinois next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Fox Sports 1.

Sims hits Boerkircher for a 17-yard gain and a first down

Sims botches the snap, Colorado recovers

The ball is loose and Colorado comes up with it!

Hunter with the diving grab, first down Colorado

Lenhardt gets his second sack of the day

Nebraska's defense is causing problems in the first half for Colorado

Sanders scrambles for a loss of two, fourth and long for Colorado

Shedeur scrambles to keep the play alive but the Nebraska defense shuts Colorado down once again

Ervin. Jr breaks out a big gain for Nebraska

Gabe Ervin Jr. with a BIG gain for Nebraska

Kemp lays out for a big reception, first down Nebraska

What a catch by Kemp, First down Nebraska

Mistimed snap, Nebraska fumbles but recovers, fourth down

Not how that was drawn up

Alvano's kick is no good, score remains 0-0 in Boulder

NO GOOD Nebraska misses the field goal and this game stays 0-0 in the first half

Sims fumbles again, Colorado recovers in the redzone

Sims fumbles the snap AGAIN, Colorado has it!

Colorado gets on the board, Nebraska trails 3-0

IT'S GOOD, Colorado scores the first points of the game

Sims throws a pick, Colorado takes over inside the 35

PICKED OFF, Colorado comes up with another big play on defense

Colorado's in the endzone, Nebraska trails 10-0

TOUCHDOWN COLORADO, Shedeur Sanders picks up his fifth TD pass of the season and extends Colorado's lead

Hunter gets a big gain for Colorado

Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter for a BIG Colorado gain. Peep that move by Travis Hunter too

Another field goal for Colorado, 13-0 at halftime

The kick is GOOD, Colorado extends the lead to 13-0 at the end of the first half

Hunter with another big gain for Colorado to start the second half

WOW, Shedeur Sanders scrambles and finds Travis Hunter for a huge Colorado first down

House call for Sims, Nebraska gets on the board, trails 13-7

JEFF SIMS TO THE HOUSE, Nebraska scores its first TD of the game

Buffaloes respond, goes up 20-7

What a response by Colorado, Shedeur Sanders finds Xavier Weaver for the TD

Edwards gets the jump ball

What just happened? Colorado with a wild reception here

Edwards with another big play for Colorado

Dylan Edwards hit the jets on this run for Colorado

Husker defense with the big redzone stop on third down

STOPPED, Nebraska's defense comes up with a massive stop on 3rd & Goal

Colorado extends the lead to 23-7 with the field goal

It's good! Colorado adds on to its lead

Another fumble, another turnover

ANOTHER FUMBLE, Colorado comes up with it again!

Dawson punches it in for Colorado, two-point conversion no good

Dawson for the TD, Colorado is starting to pull away in the second half

Sims goes down, Haarberg and Purdy come in

Weaver with the big gain for Colorado

XAVIER WEAVER, The Colorado WR is causing all kinds of problems out there for the Nebraska defense

Sanders takes it in himself, 36-7 Colorado

SHEDEUR TAKES IT HIMSELF, Colorado is running away with this one

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire