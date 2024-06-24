Nebraska Football Countdown to Kickoff – No. 68 Mike Mandelko

Only 68 days remain until the beginning of the 2024 season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, no player on the Huskers’ current roster is slated to wear the No. 68 jersey this season, forcing Cornhuskers Wire to go back in time for today’s countdown spotlight.

That player spotlight is being put on Nebraska Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Mandelko.

Mandelko was an All-Big Eight offensive lineman for the Huskers in 1982 under head coach Tom Osborne, helping pave the way for the Huskers to average nearly 400 rushing yards per game that season en route to a 12-1 record.

In 2014, Mandelko was named to Nebraska’s Hall of Fame.

