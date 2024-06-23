Nebraska Football Countdown to Kickoff – No. 69 Tuner Corcoran

The countdown to the start of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to under 70 days, and with just 69 days left until kickoff, senior offensive lineman Turner Corcoran is in the player spotlight.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman is coming off a 2023 season in which he was entrenched as the Huskers’ starting left tackle through the program’s first seven games.

During the Huskers’ matchup against Northwestern, Corcoran would go down with a season-ending injury. Before his injury, Corcoran had started 30 straight games dating back to the 2021 season.

Now fully healthy and ready for the 2024 season, Corcoran is expected to take over the starting duties again at right guard.

The Lawrence, Kansas native was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, ranked as high as No. 64 by Rivals. Corcoran chose the Huskers in his recruitment over nearly two dozen offers, many from the whose who of college football.

