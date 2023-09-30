Nebraska football blown out by No. 2 Michigan 45-7

The Huskers entered the ultimate storm of the 2023 season, hosting No. 2 Michigan in a David and Goliath showdown. But the Wolverines’ first touchdown, a helmet catch from Roman Wilson, showed how stacked the cards were against Nebraska as it was blown out 45-7.

The Husker’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Senior receiver turned running back Josh Fleeks took his only handoff of the game and went 74 yards for a touchdown. Fleek’s only run of the game made him the team’s leading rusher, as the offense rushed for just 106 total yards. Heinrich Haarberg started once again for Nebraska at quarterback, finishing 14-of-25 with 199 passing yards.

This added to the offense’s total of 305 yards in the game. However, 126 came in the fourth quarter, with 74 yards coming from Fleeks’ touchdown run. In the first three quarters, Michigan tallied 368 yards on offense, leading to five touchdowns. The Wolverines ended the day with 436 total yards on offense, with 249 yards on the ground, the most Nebraska’s surrendered all season.

The Huskers fall to 2-3 on the season, but their most challenging game of the season has now passed them. Nebraska will travel to Champaign, Illinois, to face off against the Fighting Illini. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night and can be viewed on FS1.

Wolverines strike first off a helmet catch, 7-0 Michigan

ROMAN WILSON WITH THE GROWN MAN CATCH 💪😤@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VFMLZEmxfL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Haarberg's first pass is picked off, Wolverines take over

PICKED OFF The pass is deflected and @UMichFootball comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/RdbkzNZriE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Michigan scores off the pick, Nebraska down 14-0 in Lincoln

That was quick ⚡️〽️ Mullings punches it through for a second @UMichFootball TD pic.twitter.com/yIQEm6w4tx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

McCarthy takes it in himself, 21-0 Michigan

Wolverines make it 28-0 after a big touchdown pass

Have yourself a first half Roman Wilson 🔥@UMichFootball makes it 28-0 in the first half vs Nebraska 💪 pic.twitter.com/BLkJfAkflA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Michigan drives it in for the touchdown, 35-0 Wolverines

No problem for @UMichFootball 💪 It's now 35-0 in the 3rd quarter vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/KYSNsTmaVa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

Wolverines add another touchdown to make 45-0

Huskers get on the board with a 74-yard touchdown run from Fleeks

FLEEKS TO THE HOUSE@HuskerFootball finds its first TD of the game pic.twitter.com/9JUyj41jOR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

