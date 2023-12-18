Nebraska flips five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from Georgia

The long-awaited decision from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has been made. On Monday, the five-star quarterback announced that he had flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, ending speculation that the legacy recruit would flip his commitment.

According to 247Sports, Raiola becomes Nebraska’s all-time highest-rated commitment, moving ahead of names such as Marlon Lucky, Chris Septak, Aaron Green, Baker Steinkuhler, and Ndamong Suh.

Raiola is the nephew of current Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. He is ranked five-star by three of the four major recruiting services in 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.

Both 247Sports and Rivals have him ranked as the nation’s top quarterback and the second-best prospect in the country, while ESPN ranks him as the country’s eighth-best prospect overall and top signal caller.

The 6-foot-2.5, 230-pound quarterback was also previously committed to Ohio State during his recruitment before flipping to Georgia earlier this year. It became clear last week that Matt Rhule and the Huskers would have a significant chance of pulling off the flip with the early signing period looming.

With just two days till the early signing period, Nebraska now holds 25 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, which ranks among the top 25 signing classes across the recruiting industry. Outside Raiola, the Huskers’ top committed prospects are Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson and Iowa offensive lineman Grant Brix. Both are considered among the top 100 prospects in the country.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire