Nebraska first school to offer 2026 Illinois athlete

The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently became the first program to offer 2026 athlete Mack Sutter.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete is out of Dunlap, Illinois. While he doesn’t hold any other offers, he has received interest from Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Notre Dame among others.

The Huskers currently do not hold any commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle but do hold four commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Huskers have not signed a prospect out of Illinois since the 2022 recruiting cycle when they signed then three-star athlete Jalil Martin out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago.

