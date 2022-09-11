Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost following 1-2 start to 2022 season

After a slow start to the 2022 season got worse Saturday with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that it has fired Scott Frost as the head coach of its football program.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts said Sunday in a statement. "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern.

In Frost's place, associate head coach Mickey Joseph will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Alberts said.

Nebraska owes Frost approximately $16.4 million to buyout the remainder of his contract. Had the school fired him after Oct. 1, it would have been required to pay $8.125 million.

This becomes another expensive buyout chapter for an athletics program that reported more than $21.7 million in severance payments from FY18 through FY21, according to financial documents submitted to the NCAA.

Frost departs with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons in Lincoln. Previously, he had been the head coach for two seasons at Central Florida in 2016-17 and compiled a 19-7 record there.

Frost starred with the Cornhuskers at quarterback from 1996-97 after he transferred from Stanford. In his two seasons under center with Nebraska, he completed 53.5% of his passes for 2,677 yards, with 18 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics - Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

