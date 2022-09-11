Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost

Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts has announced that Head Football Coach Scott Frost has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Sunday’s announcement is a stunning conclusion to a tenure that began with hope and promise when Frost accepted the job at his alma mater in December of 2017. Four plus years later and a 16-31 record and Alberts will now get the jump on his first search for a head football coach after inheriting Frost from his predecessor Bill Moos. In a statement to the media, the Director of Athletics said,

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication. After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

