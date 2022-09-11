Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after stunning loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska football fires head coach Scott Frost originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A day after losing a heartbreaker to Georgia Southern at home, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have relieved head coach Scott Frost of his duties.

Frost, hired by the Cornhuskers in 2018 to help resurrect a program that had fallen on hard times, struggled to make any headway in Lincoln, posting a 16-31 record in 47 games.

The Cornhuskers started the season with a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, but after a 45-42 defeat on Saturday night, Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced that the team would make a change on the sidelines.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effectively immediately,” Alberts said. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Frost will be replaced by associate head coach Mickey Joseph on an interim basis, according to the school.

Nebraska has found it difficult to win close games in recent seasons, with Saturday’s loss their 10th consecutive defeat in a one-score game.

The Cornhuskers paid $3 million buyout in 2018 to hire Frost, signing him to a seven-year, $35 million deal. Now, his buyout from his contract stands at $15 million. The buyout would have dropped to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

To make matters even worse, the Cornhuskers set an astonishing new record in Lincoln on Saturday. The loss broke a 214-game streak in which Nebraska had won when scoring at least 35 points at home, but that all changed in a defeat to the Eagles, who were paid just under $1.5 million to play the non-conference contest.

Things won’t get any easier next week for the Cornhuskers, as they will welcome the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners to Lincoln.