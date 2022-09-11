Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost
The loss to Georgia Southern in Lincoln on Saturday proved to be the doomsayer for Scott Frost.
Nebraska fired its head football coach on Sunday, as the team heads into a game at home against Oklahoma on Sept. 17. Mickey Joseph takes over as interim head coach.
Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics – Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB
Frost came to his alma mater with high hopes after a stellar coaching run at UFC.
His time with the Cornhuskers was an utter failure. He was 16-31 as head coach and went 5-22 in one-score games.
Georgia Southern was coming off a 3-9 season. It downed the Cornhuskers, 45-42, in a stunning upset.