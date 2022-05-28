Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration.

If both teams come in unbeaten hopefully the time changes. — Bill (@hus1ker) May 27, 2022

Should be on Friday after Thanksgiving. They are our only true rival. — John Rownd (@HuskerPure) May 26, 2022

The fact this isn’t a night game is mind blowing — Aaron Conner (@theaaronmconner) May 27, 2022

Should be a night game — Luke Heisler (@LukeHeisler4) May 26, 2022

This 100% should’ve been a night game. — Tay Tay (@Ashontay_taytay) May 28, 2022

Not a night game what a waste. — Mike Hiebner (@HiebnerMike) May 26, 2022

Michigan St at Washington got the prime time ABC slot that day. ESPN evening game is Miami at Texas A&M. Penn St at Auburn is on CBS at 2:30p — John Hammonds (@GrandpaJarhead) May 26, 2022

