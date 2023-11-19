Nebraska falls in overtime to Wisconsin

Based on the first two drives, it seemed as though Nebraska came to dominate on offense against Wisconsin. But those hopes were soon extinguished on a gutsy fourth-down call by head coach Matt Rhule. Instead of attempting a 50-yard field, the Huskers went for it on fourth and one, only to be halted by the Badgers.

Then everything changed. Wisconsin outscored Nebraska 24-3 from there on out, resulting in a 24-17 overtime win for the Badgers.

Chubba Purdy earned the start for the Huskers and delivered the best showing by a Nebraska quarterback in the last few weeks. Purdy threw for 169 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Purdy’s touchdown pass saw him throw a dot to freshman Jaylen Lloyd, who broke a tackle and took off for a score.

But Nebraska never found its way into the endzone after that. Tristan Alvano sent the game into overtime with a 30-yard field goal after missing a 42-yarder earlier, but the inconsistent offensive play resulted in the loss.

Despite surrendering 24 points, the defense made big stops on the night, including back-to-back fourth down stops and holding Braelon Allen to just 62 yards rushing. Allen did score two touchdowns as Wisconsin slowly but surely worked its way into the endzone each time.

Nebraska falls to 5-6 on the season and will return home to host Iowa on Friday afternoon. The Huskers need to win their season finale to become bowl-eligible. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and can be viewed on CBS.

Purdy scrambles out of the pocket and ends up in the endzone, 7-0 Nebraska

Purdy hits Lloyd who breaks out for a touchdown, 14-0 Huskers

Wisconsin stops Nebraska on fourth down, Badgers takeover

Wisconsin cuts the lead in half with a touchdown, 14-7 Nebraska

Badgers take the lead for the first time in the game, 17-14 Wisconsin

Alvano sends the game into overtime with a 30-yard field goal

Wisconsin punches it in to take the lead, 24-17 in overtime

Purdy's fourth down pass is intercepted, Wisconsin wins

