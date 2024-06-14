Nebraska extends scholarship offer to California lineman

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to a defensive lineman from California. Joseph Terry is a class of 2026 recruit from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Nebraska is the fifth school to offer Terry a scholarship after Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Utah. The lineman announced that he received the scholarship from Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White.

“After a great call with (Defensive coordinator Tony White) I am blessed and highly favored to announce I have received an offer from (Husker football).”

247Sports ranks Terry as a three-star prospect and the No. 44 defensive lineman in the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire