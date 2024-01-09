Nebraska extends offer to 2025 Florida wide receiver Joshua Moore

While the transfer portal might be the program’s primary focus as they look to add finishing touches to their roster before their spring semesters begin, it is also about that time of the year that the 2025 recruiting cycle comes into focus.

Over the last few days, the Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff has been busy extending offers to 2025 prospects on the recruiting trail. Over the weekend, the Huskers extended one to 2025 wide receiver Joshua Moore, out of West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Moore is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the 197th-best prospect in the nation. On3, 247Sports, and ESPN all rank him as a three-star prospect and rank him anywhere from No. 40 to No. 90 among the best wide receivers in the country.

No matter the rankings, Moore boasts an impressive offer sheet. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wideout has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, and West Virginia, among others.

The Huskers hold four commitments in their 2025 recruiting class from wide receiver C.J. Simon, running back Conor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and defensive back Caden VerMaas.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire