What Nebraska is enduring now is what USC fans endured the past decade

If any USC football fans watched the college football season opener between Nebraska and Northwestern on Saturday, they saw some very familiar signs.

They saw Nebraska play soft and get dominated up front by an opponent they shouldn’t lose to.

They saw an offense which couldn’t pound out two tough yards in a third-and-short situation.

They saw a defense which buckled when pressured, and which ceded ground when punched in the mouth.

They saw a coach who fields questions from the media and knows what the fans want to see every offseason, and who then arrives at Week 1 of the season and fails to do anything about any of those issues.

When the same problems and the same negative characteristics define a football program year after year, what central message does that carry?

Accountability is missing.

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Scott Frost was basically forced to hire a special teams coordinator as a condition of keeping his job, then comes out in the first game and calls an onside kick with an 11-point lead, immediately blows lead. I almost respect it. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) August 27, 2022

The reluctance and inability to take ownership of specific problems and fix them with a “whatever it takes” mentality? This is the world USC lived in through the 2021 season, going back not just to the Clay Helton years, but to Steve Sarkisian and a much less mature version of Lane Kiffin. (The current version of Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss is a legitimately good coach, but a decade ago, he was still learning how to be one.)

We empathize with our friends at Cornhuskers Wire. Here’s their coverage of Saturday’s loss by Scott Frost and Nebraska.

