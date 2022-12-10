Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis entering NFL draft

Nebraska edge rusher Ochaun Mathis is forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Mathis announced his decision on social media Friday night.

“This has been a long journey and I am excited for it to continue,” Mathis wrote. “With that being said, I am happy to announce I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you to all of my supporters!”

He appeared in 38 games in four seasons at TCU, starting 34 games his final three years, while totaling 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Mathis earned second-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2021.

This season at Nebraska, Mathis had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

He had one year of eligibility remaining.

