Nebraska Depth Chart: Defense
As Nebraska moves closer to the start of the 2023 season, the Huskers have finally released their team depth chart. With the release, we now have a better idea of what the first-string defense will look like.
This season sees Nebraska adopt a 3-3-5 defense under new coordinator Tony White. He learned the defense under Rocky Long, considered one of the significant influences on the modern spread defense.
White’s defenses have developed a reputation for their aggressive blitz packages and unorthodox alignments. This won’t be head coach Matt Rhule’s first time with the new base defense, either. He used the 3-3-5 during his time at Baylor.
You can find the listing of the first-string defense for the Cornhuskers below.