Nebraska Depth Chart: Defense

As Nebraska moves closer to the start of the 2023 season, the Huskers have finally released their team depth chart. With the release, we now have a better idea of what the first-string defense will look like.

This season sees Nebraska adopt a 3-3-5 defense under new coordinator Tony White. He learned the defense under Rocky Long, considered one of the significant influences on the modern spread defense.

White’s defenses have developed a reputation for their aggressive blitz packages and unorthodox alignments. This won’t be head coach Matt Rhule’s first time with the new base defense, either. He used the 3-3-5 during his time at Baylor.

You can find the listing of the first-string defense for the Cornhuskers below.

Defensive End: Ty Robinson

Defensive Tackle: Nash Hutmacher

Defensive End: Blaise Gunnerson

JACK: Chief Borders

Cornerback: Quinton Newsome

ROV: Isaac Gifford

Safety: Omar Brown

Safety: DeShon Singleton

Cornerback: Malcom Hartzog

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire