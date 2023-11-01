Nebraska’s Depth Chart Against Michigan State: Offense
Nebraska’s offense has been decimated by injuries this season. The Huskers have lost three starters on the offensive line, multiple wide receivers, and their top two running backs.
Head coach Matt Rhule has cited special teams coach Ed Foley as helping the team overcome the injuries in more ways than one.
I think his ability all day long to talk to players one-on-one and to make sure guys understand what to do – even last week, the impact of the offensive line injuries, now Dylan Parrott goes out to be on the field goal team for the first time ever. It’s his first reps playing and to know that, ‘hey, I’m going to get live reps on Tuesday’ helped him. I think Ed does a phenomenal job of doing those different things and managing those players.
You can find an entire breakdown of Nebraska’s offensive depth chart against Michigan State below. The Huskers will face the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.
Left Tackle: Teddy Prochazka
Left Guard: Justin Evans-Jenkins
Center: Ben Scott
Right Guard: Henry Lutovsky
Right Tackle: Bryce Benhart
Tight End: Nate Boerkircher
OR Tight End: Thomas Fidone II
SLOT: Jaidyn Doss
Wide Receiver: Alex Bullock
Wide Receiver: Malachi Coleman
Quarterback: Heinrich Haarberg
OR Quarterback: Jeff Sims
Running Back: Emmett Johnson
OR Running Back: Anthony Grant
OR Running Back: Joshua Fleeks
