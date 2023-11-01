Nebraska’s Depth Chart Against Michigan State: Offense

Nebraska’s offense has been decimated by injuries this season. The Huskers have lost three starters on the offensive line, multiple wide receivers, and their top two running backs.

Head coach Matt Rhule has cited special teams coach Ed Foley as helping the team overcome the injuries in more ways than one.

I think his ability all day long to talk to players one-on-one and to make sure guys understand what to do – even last week, the impact of the offensive line injuries, now Dylan Parrott goes out to be on the field goal team for the first time ever. It’s his first reps playing and to know that, ‘hey, I’m going to get live reps on Tuesday’ helped him. I think Ed does a phenomenal job of doing those different things and managing those players.

You can find an entire breakdown of Nebraska’s offensive depth chart against Michigan State below. The Huskers will face the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Left Tackle: Teddy Prochazka

Left Guard: Justin Evans-Jenkins

Center: Ben Scott

Right Guard: Henry Lutovsky

Right Tackle: Bryce Benhart

Tight End: Nate Boerkircher

OR Tight End: Thomas Fidone II

SLOT: Jaidyn Doss

Wide Receiver: Alex Bullock

Wide Receiver: Malachi Coleman

OR Quarterback: Jeff Sims

Running Back: Emmett Johnson

OR Running Back: Anthony Grant

OR Running Back: Joshua Fleeks

