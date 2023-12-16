Nebraska defensive back to play in Shrine Bowl

A Nebraska defensive back will participate in an upcoming All-Star game. Omar Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

In 2023, the Minneapolis native made 51 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. For his career, he made 75 tackles with nine interceptions.

Brown started his career at Northern Iowa before transferring to Nebraska for the 2022 season. He declared for the NFL draft in early December.

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will occur at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 12,000-seat indoor stadium is the main practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire