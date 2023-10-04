Nebraska defensive back enters transfer portal

A Nebraska defensive back has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Javier Morton posted his statement on social media.

Dear University of Nebraska and the Football Team. I want to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of your program. However, after careful consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I appreciate all the support and guidance provided by the coaches and staff during my time here, and I will always cherish the memories and experiences gained from being a part of the team. Thank you for everything, and I wish the program and the team all the best in the future.

Morton was in his second season with the Cornhuskers after transferring to Lincoln from Garden City (Kan.) Community College. The defensive back only appeared in two games this season, Louisiana Tech and Michigan.

He appeared in eight games last season and recorded two tackles.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire