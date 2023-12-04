Nebraska decommit, a defensive tackle, gets USC offer

Four-star defensive tackle Carlon Jones decommitted from Nebraska last week, reopening his recruitment just over three weeks before national signing day.

The Texas native had been committed to Nebraska since the summer, choosing the Huskers over Georgia Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and California.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Jones is considered the 410th-best prospect and the 45th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect has racked up 95 tackles (30 for loss) with 17.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery for Bay City High School (Bay City, Texas) this season. In his junior year, he recorded 102 tackles (29 for loss) with 13 sacks and a pass breakup.

Ohio State is the new favorite to land Jones, but USC may have something to say as new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn gets his tenure started. It will be fascinating to see how much momentum USC can generate in recruiting from its new hire of a defensive coordinator. Can Lynn flip some recruitments in the Trojans’ direction? We will see.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire