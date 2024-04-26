Nebraska – Creighton schedule 2024 basketball game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have finally scheduled their annual non-conference game with Creighton. The Huskers and Bluejays will face off on Friday, November 22, in Omaha.

The 2024 game will be the 57th meeting all-time between these two schools. Creighton currently holds the series lead by a 30-27 advantage.

Last season, the Bluejays crushed the Huskers by a final score of 89-60. Some were concerned that the game could be played on Saturday, November 23, when Nebraska is scheduled to host Wisconsin.

The remaining non-conference and conference schedule will be announced later this spring and summer.

In-state matchup on a fall Friday night.@HuskerFootball fans approve. pic.twitter.com/GnQwLSH45V — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) April 25, 2024

