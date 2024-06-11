Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 81 Ismael Smith Flores

The countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 81 days, bringing Huskers tight end Ismael Smith Flores into the player spotlight.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end out of Crowley, Texas is entering his second season with the program after redshirting in his true freshman season last year, not appearing in any games.

As a prospect, Smith Flores was a consensus three-star prospect across the recruiting industry out of Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. He committed to the Huskers over offers from Colorado State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Tulane, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.

During his senior season for Arlington Martin, he recorded 16 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, he is likely to play a depth role in the Huskers offense and likely won’t see too much time on the field, using the season as another chance for a developmental year. That being said, if the situation allows, the Texas native certainly could make his collegiate debut this fall.

