Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 88 Cooper Hausmann

The countdown to the kickoff of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 88 days, bringing Huskers redshirt freshman wide receiver Cooper Hausmann.

After a standout career at Norris High School, Hausmann entered the Huskers program in 2022 as a quarterback before making the transition to wide receiver.

Through his first two years with the program, the Roca, Nebraska native has appeared in one game but has not recorded any stats. In 2024, Hausmann will likely once again see a limited role and may only see a handful of snaps throughout the season.

The Cornhuskers 2024 season is set to begin on August 31 against the UTEP Miners with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. local time at Memorial Stadium.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire