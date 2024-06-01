Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 91 Freedom Akinmoladun

The countdown to Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 91 days, however, the 2024 Cornhuskers roster does not feature a No. 91. With that, Cornhuskers Wire takes a look back in time at the career of former Huskers defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun.

Akinmoladun originally signed with the Huskers as part of their 2014 recruiting class. The Grandview, Missouri native was actually a three-star tight end prospect coming out of Grandview High School. He ultimately chose the Huskers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Kansas State.

After spending his true freshman season at tight end in 2014, Akinmoladun made the move to defensive end ahead of the 2015 season. It was a move that paid off quickly for him, playing in 11 games that season including four starts. He would finish the season with 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, both among the best for all Huskers defenders that season.

In 2016, the Missouri native became a full-time starter for the Huskers, playing in all 13 games. He recorded a career high 32 tackles in the process including five tackles for a loss and picked up an additional four sacks. He also picked up a team leading 10 quarterback hurries.

After starting in all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore, Akinmoladun would start in each of the next 24 games for the Huskers in his redshirt junior and senior seasons in 2017 and 2018, and finished his career on a streak of 37 career starts. In those two seasons, he combined for 53 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

After completing his career with the Huskers, Akinmoladun enjoyed a brief stint in the NFL, appearing in five games over three seasons, spending time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. He recorded four tackles across those five games.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire