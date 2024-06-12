Nebraska countdown to kickoff profile: No. 80 Jahmal Banks

Only 80 days remain until the beginning of Nebraska’s 2024 season against the UTEP Miners on August 31. With that, the daily countdown until kickoff here on Cornhuskers Wire takes a look at Huskers newcomer, wide receiver Jahmal Banks.

The senior wide receiver transferred into the program this offseason after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Wake Forest.

He was listed as a three-star prospect by each of the three-major recruiting services at the time, selecting the Demon Deacons over offers from Army, Columbua, Elon, Harvard, Kent State, UMass, Princeton, Rutgers, Towson, William & Mary, and Yale.

The Washington, D.C. native was a major part of the Demon Deacons offense each of the last two years, totaling 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. For his career at Wake Forest, he totaled 107 tackles 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Now, a part of the Huskers offense, Banks is expected to take over a major role as the Huskers No. 1 wide receiver. He’s not the only newcomer to the wide receiver room as Isaiah Neyor, also entered the program this offseason after spending time at Wyoming and Texas.

